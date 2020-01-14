Birdchain (BIRD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $149,730.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Birdchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $149,730.00 and $3,130.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.04154243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00191110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,944,590 tokens. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain's official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

