Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.0889

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $7,318.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000525 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.