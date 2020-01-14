bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $416.53 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. bitCNY has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $416.53 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.03637846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00184378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00122017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 46,015,500 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.