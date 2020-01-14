BitCoen (BEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47,668.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $47,668.00 and $156.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.48 or 0.02611436 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000308 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

