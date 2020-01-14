Bitcoin Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.57 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.14 billion and approximately $6.57 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $336.91 or 0.03832337 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitstamp, Poloniex, ChaoEX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,773.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00653960 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,223,388 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

