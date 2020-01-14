Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Reaches $4.70 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.70 or 0.00053574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $632,819.00 and approximately $19,944.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003519 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 261.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026865 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,581 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

