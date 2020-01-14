Bitcoin Red Hits 24 Hour Volume of $124.00 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Red has a market cap of $28,749.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Red token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.03866927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00188718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

