Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $41,151.00 and $9,126.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00050434 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00074952 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,731.22 or 0.98967641 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053983 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,787,810,465 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

