Bitcore Hits Market Cap of $2.63 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $5,792.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcore has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001683 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,776.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.01869372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.68 or 0.03927400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00668289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00728891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00084349 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00577326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,040,231 coins and its circulating supply is 17,539,272 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

