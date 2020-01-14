BitDegree Price Hits $0.0009 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, BitDegree has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. BitDegree has a market cap of $340,885.00 and $117.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.98 or 0.06092837 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024984 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.