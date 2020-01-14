BitGreen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,568.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and STEX. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $17,568.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023085 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002843 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.02605817 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010153 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,106,107 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.