Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Bitsdaq token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $11,712.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitsdaq alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,154,113 tokens. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com.

Bitsdaq Token Trading

Bitsdaq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsdaq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.