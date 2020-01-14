BitSend (BSD) Price Up 19.1% This Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. BitSend has a market cap of $127,221.00 and approximately $413.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, BitSend has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.01276119 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031381 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000927 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,858,625 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, SouthXchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.