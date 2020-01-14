BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $75.82 million and $97.66 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.68 or 0.04239234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00189082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

