BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $7,195.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre. In the last week, BitTube has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00728891 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 229,015,677 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

