bitUSD Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $456.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00008974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.03866927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00188718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,601,660 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

