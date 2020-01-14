Blacer Coin Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00160295 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001214 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.