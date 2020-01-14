BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0279 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $10,245.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00020759 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,714,406 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

