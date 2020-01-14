BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $519.89. 567,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.20 and its 200-day moving average is $463.78. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.11 and a twelve month high of $523.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $526.28.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

