Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 9,640,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 755,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

