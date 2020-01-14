Blakecoin (BLC) Reaches Market Cap of $17,072.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $17,072.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,750.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.01898751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.24 or 0.03885263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00671119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00748614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00086330 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00594658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,518 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

