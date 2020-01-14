BLAST (BLAST) Hits Market Cap of $61,309.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a total market cap of $61,309.00 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00044081 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004837 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000574 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 106,223,258 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

