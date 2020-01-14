Blocknet Market Cap Tops $4.55 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00008089 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $11,530.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,457,214 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

