Blockport Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Blockport token can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $55,231.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockport has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03754756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00188310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

