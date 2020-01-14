Blocktix 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $483.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $260,720.00 and $483.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.02749559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00182808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00120610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

