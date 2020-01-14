Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 961,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

