Blue Protocol (BLUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $297,591.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $297,591.00 and $5.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.07 or 0.06203120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00119674 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

