Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from to .

1/9/2020 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

1/3/2020 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $85.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $102.98.

Get Blueprint Medicines Corp alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $137,405.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,188. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 40.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.