BMO Capital Markets Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Market Perform

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $73.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,068. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $0. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

