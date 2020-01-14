Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.5% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.88.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,944,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,873. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $319.55 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.22 and a 200 day moving average of $354.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

