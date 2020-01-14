Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

BNE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.53.

Shares of BNE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.14. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$8.10.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$47.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

