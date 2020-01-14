Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Scotiabank

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.

BNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.53.

Shares of BNE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.28. 22,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,039. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

