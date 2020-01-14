Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Increased to GBX 395 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 308.08 ($4.05).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 294.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Boohoo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17).

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.