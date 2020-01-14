Boohoo Group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.93) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 308.08 ($4.05).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79. Boohoo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

