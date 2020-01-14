BOOM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,209.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $747,504.00 and $18,209.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOOM Profile

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

