Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective upped by analysts at DA Davidson to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,075. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,743,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

