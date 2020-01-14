Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 924,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. Boot Barn has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,384,442.88. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.