BOScoin (BOS) Market Cap Hits $4.90 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.90 million and $1.15 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055771 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000391 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,202,693,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,112,755 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

