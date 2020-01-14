Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties comprises approximately 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5,758.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,485,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,151,683,000 after purchasing an additional 237,363,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 203.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,683 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 110.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 694,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,819 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 106.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,138,000 after purchasing an additional 211,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $22,104,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,111. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.05 and a 52-week high of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

