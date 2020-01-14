Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.