Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.74-10.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.76 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.42-0.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $400,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

