Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRC. Northcoast Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

BRC stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $102,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,437 shares of company stock worth $2,600,150 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.62% of Brady worth $332,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

