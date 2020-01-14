Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 21,653 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the period. AmeriCold Realty Trust comprises about 1.5% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. 968,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,446. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

