Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 3,626 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.65. The company had a trading volume of 894,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

