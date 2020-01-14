Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 420 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $284.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.67 and its 200 day moving average is $271.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.69 and a 52-week high of $294.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

