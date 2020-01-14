Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.20. 10,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,708. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $71.54 and a 12-month high of $90.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.