Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 19,750 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 14.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

In related news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,731,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.77. 173,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

