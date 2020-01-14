Brasada Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

DIS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.27. 11,887,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.60. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

