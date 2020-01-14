Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises about 2.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. City Holding Co. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $141.45. 732,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $104.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.59%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

