Brasada Capital Management LP Has $1.41 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 194,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 65,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $5,364,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 411,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,493,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,586,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

